Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,579 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 1,845.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,168,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,770 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the second quarter worth about $10,625,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 791,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,227,000 after buying an additional 478,930 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 3,114.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 428,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 415,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Macerich by 138.2% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 528,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 306,509 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $18.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MAC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $14.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Macerich from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.84.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MAC

About Macerich

(Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.