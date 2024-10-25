Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT stock opened at $564.21 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $413.92 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $579.95 and its 200-day moving average is $513.50. The firm has a market cap of $135.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 48.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Melius upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.71.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

