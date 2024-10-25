Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Navios Maritime Partners were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NMM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 30,700.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the third quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter worth about $361,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

NYSE NMM opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $65.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The shipping company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.22. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NMM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Navios Maritime Partners Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

