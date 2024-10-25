Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,495 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $7,061,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 88,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 270.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth $1,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE SJT opened at $4.22 on Friday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $7.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 82.97% and a return on equity of 466.64%. The company had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust



San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland’s oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.



