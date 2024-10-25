Murphy USA Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

Murphy USA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 83.7% annually over the last three years. Murphy USA has a payout ratio of 6.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Murphy USA to earn $27.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.

NYSE:MUSA traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $473.33. The stock had a trading volume of 120,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,535. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $350.55 and a twelve month high of $552.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 64.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MUSA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.57.

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 13,454 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.38, for a total value of $6,920,468.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,971,533.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 13,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.38, for a total transaction of $6,920,468.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 382,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,971,533.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total transaction of $1,023,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,242,955.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,209 shares of company stock valued at $16,564,666 over the last three months. 9.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

