Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2024

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Nasdaq stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $74.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,307. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $47.56 and a twelve month high of $75.60.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Nasdaq from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.27.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

