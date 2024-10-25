Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Nasdaq stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $74.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,307. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $47.56 and a twelve month high of $75.60.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Nasdaq from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.27.

Get Our Latest Report on NDAQ

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.