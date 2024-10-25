National Bank Financial Comments on TSE:TFI Q4 Earnings

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for TFI International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2025 earnings at $10.58 EPS.
TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.17 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.14 billion.
Check Out Our Latest Report on TFI International
TFI International Stock Performance
TFI International Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.609 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TFI International
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- The Downtrend in UPS Stock Isn’t Over Yet
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.