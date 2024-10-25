National Bank Financial Comments on TSE:TFI Q4 Earnings

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for TFI International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2025 earnings at $10.58 EPS.

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.17 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.14 billion.

TFI has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins cut shares of TFI International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cormark upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded TFI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens lowered shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded TFI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.609 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

