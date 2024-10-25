National Bank Financial Has Weak Outlook for WPM Q3 Earnings

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

WPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Canada cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

NYSE WPM opened at $67.13 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $68.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.54 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 50.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,017,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,628,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,927,000 after acquiring an additional 25,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

