Navcoin (NAV) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $56,300.51 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00062617 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00017867 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00006649 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000088 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,378.08 or 0.37987196 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

