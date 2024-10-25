New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Issues FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.100-2.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. New York Community Bancorp also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -3.100–3.000 EPS.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of NYSE NYCB traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,525,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,349,230. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.17. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.47 million. New York Community Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is -1.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. Raymond James raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on New York Community Bancorp

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.