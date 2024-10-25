Newmont Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.338 per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.

TSE:NGT opened at C$68.19 on Friday. Newmont has a one year low of C$39.96 and a one year high of C$81.16. The stock has a market cap of C$78.42 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$72.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$63.90.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.79 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont will post 5.509887 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NGT. Argus raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$68.00.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

