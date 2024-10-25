NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Boosted by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 71,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.6% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.38.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

NEE opened at $82.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $170.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.96. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

