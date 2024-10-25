Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,158 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.4% of Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 17,113.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,220,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,626,000 after buying an additional 3,201,676 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,385 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 211.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,343 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.2% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,631 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in PepsiCo by 429.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,454,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,922 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP opened at $172.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.03 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $236.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. TD Cowen downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

