Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial goods maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Nidec had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 6.95%.

Nidec Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NJDCY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,416. Nidec has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

