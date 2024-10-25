Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial goods maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Nidec had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 6.95%.
Nidec Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NJDCY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,416. Nidec has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45.
About Nidec
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nidec
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.