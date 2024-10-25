Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the September 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Stock Performance

Shares of NTTYY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.81. The stock had a trading volume of 95,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45.

Get Nippon Telegraph and Telephone alerts:

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.78 billion for the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 8.73%.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation operates as a telecommunications company in Japan and internationally. It operates through Integrated ICT Business, Regional Communications Business, Global Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile phone, domestic inter-prefectural communications, international communications, solutions, and system development and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.