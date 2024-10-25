NKGen Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKGNW) Short Interest Update

NKGen Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKGNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the September 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NKGen Biotech Stock Performance

NKGNW remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,455. NKGen Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.

Get NKGen Biotech alerts:

NKGen Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

NKGen Biotech, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapies. It develops SNK01, an autologous NK cell therapy; and SNK02, an allogeneic NK cell therapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Receive News & Ratings for NKGen Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NKGen Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.