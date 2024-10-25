Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2938 per share on Wednesday, January 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Northern Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.

Northern Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NTRSO opened at $22.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.51. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $24.29.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

