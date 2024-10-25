Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $100.51 and last traded at $100.51, with a volume of 13209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.79.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In other Northern Trust news, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $163,462.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,285.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $163,462.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,388. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 17,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

