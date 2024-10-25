NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up 1.3% of NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 843,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,690,000 after buying an additional 20,151 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 46,646.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 811,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,280,000 after purchasing an additional 809,315 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 263,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40,910 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $23,275,000.

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $178.15 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $118.39 and a 52 week high of $181.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.76.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

