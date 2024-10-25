Notcoin (NOT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $747.89 Million

Notcoin (NOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 25th. Notcoin has a total market cap of $747.89 million and $73.07 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Notcoin has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Notcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.45 or 0.00239783 BTC.

Notcoin Profile

Notcoin was first traded on December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,456,958,350 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,456,958,349 tokens. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin.

Notcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,456,958,349.5629. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00745857 USD and is down -3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 174 active market(s) with $60,395,718.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Notcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Notcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

