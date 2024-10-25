Notcoin (NOT) Trading Down 20.9% Over Last 7 Days

Notcoin (NOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Notcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Notcoin has a market cap of $676.76 million and approximately $116.96 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Notcoin has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Notcoin Profile

Notcoin’s genesis date was December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,456,958,350 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,456,958,349 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,456,958,349.5629. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00745857 USD and is down -3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 174 active market(s) with $60,395,718.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Notcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Notcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

