NU (NYSE:NU) Stock Price Up 3.3% – What’s Next?

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $15.02. Approximately 7,686,799 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 32,197,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NU. UBS Group cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NU in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

Get NU alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

NU Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. NU had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NU

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NU by 1,074.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 131,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 119,972 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund raised its stake in shares of NU by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 3,802,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,500 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NU in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in NU by 1,774.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 907,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after buying an additional 859,017 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.