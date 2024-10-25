Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Director James E. Flynn Sells 2,000,000 Shares

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) Director James E. Flynn sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.75, for a total value of $195,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,670,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,542,548. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NUVL stock opened at $93.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 1.29. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $113.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.29.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 2,390.5% in the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,436,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,668 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,397,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Nuvalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,793,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 80.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 348,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,409,000 after buying an additional 155,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NUVL shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nuvalent to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Nuvalent from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nuvalent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.40.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

