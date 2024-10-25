NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) to Issue $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

NVE Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NVEC opened at $76.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.50. The firm has a market cap of $368.29 million, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.14. NVE has a 1-year low of $64.31 and a 1-year high of $90.24.

Get NVE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVE

In other NVE news, Director Terrence Glarner sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $27,076.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $94,452. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.