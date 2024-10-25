NVE Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:NVEC)

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

NVE Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $76.25 on Friday. NVE has a 12 month low of $64.31 and a 12 month high of $90.24. The stock has a market cap of $368.29 million, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.17 and a 200 day moving average of $78.50.

Insider Transactions at NVE

In other NVE news, Director Terrence Glarner sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $27,076.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,452. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

