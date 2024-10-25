Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 88.09% from the company’s current price.

Oculis Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ OCS opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. Oculis has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $646.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.30.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). Oculis had a negative return on equity of 61.33% and a negative net margin of 7,679.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oculis will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oculis Company Profile

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

