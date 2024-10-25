OFS Capital (OFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect OFS Capital to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $11.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OFS Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OFS stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.42 million, a PE ratio of -117.70 and a beta of 1.78. OFS Capital has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.50%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,942.58%.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

