Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.93, but opened at $29.96. Okeanis Eco Tankers shares last traded at $29.86, with a volume of 63,416 shares changing hands.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $932.34 million and a P/E ratio of 6.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average is $32.02.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.33. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $111.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okeanis Eco Tankers

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.19%. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s payout ratio is 105.01%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,086,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the second quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers by 123.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 178,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 98,528 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

