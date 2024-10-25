Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 216.7% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,094. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.10. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $26.33.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.