Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.54, but opened at $69.36. Onsemi shares last traded at $68.96, with a volume of 951,563 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Onsemi from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho set a $85.00 price target on Onsemi in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.74.

Onsemi Trading Up 3.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $109,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,018,959.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $109,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,018,959.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,651. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Onsemi

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 12,850.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 5,500.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 36.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

