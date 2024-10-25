Oppenheimer Boosts AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $24.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

AT&T Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of T stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.18. 7,311,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,623,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08. AT&T has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $22.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 13.9% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 44,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 84,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 93,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 59,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

