Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $176.07 and last traded at $175.87. Approximately 1,071,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,389,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.52.

Get Oracle alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.