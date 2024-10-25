O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,275.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q3 2024 earnings at $11.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $40.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $45.78 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ORLY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,337.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,209.56.

ORLY traded up $4.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,204.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,211. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $895.88 and a twelve month high of $1,221.18. The stock has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,147.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,080.64.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $296,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 107.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 24,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,613,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 55,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

