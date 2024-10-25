ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.71, but opened at $9.94. ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 140,543 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORIC shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORIC

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.12.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,882,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,628,000 after purchasing an additional 629,536 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,566,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,543,000 after purchasing an additional 915,175 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 1,515,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 418,389 shares in the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $20,625,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 782,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 585,447 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.