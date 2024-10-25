Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Hovde Group from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ ORRF opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $731.22 million, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.90. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.49.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $95.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.90 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 6.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 228,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 149,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 41,016 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

