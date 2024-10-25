OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.00-9.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.670-1.695 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion. OSI Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.000-9.300 EPS.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded down $3.29 on Friday, reaching $134.36. 388,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,025. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $103.04 and a fifty-two week high of $158.69.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $344.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company's revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

OSIS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.60.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $2,898,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,523,062.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other OSI Systems news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 3,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $415,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,175.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $2,898,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,033 shares in the company, valued at $66,523,062.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,107 shares of company stock worth $3,474,189. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

