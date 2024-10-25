Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.90 and last traded at C$4.89, with a volume of 84398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.90.
OSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$5.75 to C$4.90 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$4.25 to C$4.90 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.90 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. CIBC downgraded shares of Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$4.75 to C$4.90 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$3.25 to C$4.90 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.
