OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OUT. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OUT

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

Shares of OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.84. OUTFRONT Media has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $19.33.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.27 million. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that OUTFRONT Media will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 3,126,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,703,000 after purchasing an additional 327,125 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,842,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,733,000 after buying an additional 419,706 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,137,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,567,000 after acquiring an additional 210,208 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 145.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,720,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,724,000.

About OUTFRONT Media

(Get Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.