PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target Cut to $14.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 68.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAGS. UBS Group cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

PAGS stock opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.94. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $874.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 235.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 28,427 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1,091.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 261,093 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

