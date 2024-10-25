ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO) Short Interest Update

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the September 30th total of 413,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 530,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ParaZero Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.68% of ParaZero Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRZO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. 13,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,211. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66. ParaZero Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $1.87.

ParaZero Technologies Ltd., an aerospace company, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drones in the United States, Israel, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers SafeAir system, a smart parachute system that monitors unmanned aerial systems flight in real-time, as well as identifies critical failures and autonomously triggers a parachute in the event of an emergency.

