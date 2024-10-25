Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $167.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.20 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

Pathward Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

CASH traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.46. The stock had a trading volume of 228,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,913. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. Pathward Financial has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $75.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Pathward Financial from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Insider Transactions at Pathward Financial

In other Pathward Financial news, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $129,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,757.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,054.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $129,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,757.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Further Reading

