Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.51 EPS

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.51), RTT News reports. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $7.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 2.12. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $13.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTEN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTEN

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.