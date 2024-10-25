Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.51 EPS

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.51), RTT News reports. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $7.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 2.12. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $13.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.
