Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Raised to $170.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PAYC. Barclays upped their price target on Paycom Software from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.25.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PAYC

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $165.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $258.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.96 and a 200-day moving average of $164.16.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $437.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 18.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total value of $240,212.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,889.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $334,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,805,060 shares in the company, valued at $480,506,778. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total value of $240,212.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,889.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,716,837 over the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,957,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,996,000 after buying an additional 685,190 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 9.4% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,069,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,925,000 after acquiring an additional 92,049 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Paycom Software by 14.5% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 626,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,709,000 after acquiring an additional 79,299 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 1,011.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 581,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,244,000 after purchasing an additional 529,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Paycom Software by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,122,000 after purchasing an additional 26,934 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.