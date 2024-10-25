Paycore Minerals (CVE:CORE) Shares Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Paycore Minerals Inc. (CVE:CORE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.35 and last traded at C$2.38. 39,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 133,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.
Paycore Minerals Trading Down 0.4 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.38. The company has a market cap of C$93.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58.
About Paycore Minerals
Paycore Minerals Inc operates as a junior exploration company. The company explores for gold, lead, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the FAD property located on the Eureka-Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, the United States. The company is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.
