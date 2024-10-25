PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.
PCB Bancorp Stock Performance
PCB traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $18.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,585. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $267.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.67. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on PCB Bancorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Daniel Cho sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $461,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,060. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 25.01% of the company’s stock.
PCB Bancorp Company Profile
PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.
