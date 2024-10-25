Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Issues Earnings Results

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Pegasystems Stock Up 14.7 %

PEGA traded up $10.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.96. 1,730,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,075. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day moving average is $64.01. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $80.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $54,211.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,121.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $54,211.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,121.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $54,067.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 752 shares in the company, valued at $54,211.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,136,247. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

