Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PEN. Truist Financial upped their target price on Penumbra from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $231.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.17.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Penumbra

Penumbra Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $206.55 on Friday. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $277.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 607.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.99.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 13th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.56, for a total value of $3,068,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,472,573.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $114,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,538,690.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.56, for a total value of $3,068,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,582 shares in the company, valued at $177,472,573.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,368 shares of company stock worth $6,893,118 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $220,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Penumbra by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its holdings in Penumbra by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.