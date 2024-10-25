PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.7% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3,345.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after buying an additional 174,171 shares during the period. M&G Plc increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 426,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,334,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,320.5% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 31,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $172.16 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.03 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. TD Cowen downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.