Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTA) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTA – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $10.87. 559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 22,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFTA. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Clear Street LLC lifted its position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III by 10,381.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 34,468 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Institutional investors own 26.89% of the company’s stock.

About Perception Capital Corp. III

Perception Capital Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was formerly known as Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Perception Capital Corp.

