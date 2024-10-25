Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.5154 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Pernod Ricard’s previous dividend of $0.50.
Pernod Ricard Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of PRNDY opened at $26.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.84. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $37.47.
Pernod Ricard Company Profile
Featured Articles
